iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,318. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

