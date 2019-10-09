iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Lifted by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Cabana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after buying an additional 645,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.