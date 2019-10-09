iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 372,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,446. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.