iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,445.6% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,790.1% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$116.38 during trading on Wednesday. 1,180,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.