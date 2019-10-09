J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $332.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.70 million. J2 Global posted sales of $292.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

