J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.02 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $332.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.70 million. J2 Global posted sales of $292.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.