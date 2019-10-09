Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 31000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

