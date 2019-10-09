JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,388,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.34. 221,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,740. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $807,021.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,554 shares of company stock worth $3,570,040. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

