Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.44.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

