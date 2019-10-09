John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPI opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

