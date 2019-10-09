JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Shares Up 1.1%

JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17, 1,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

About JOHN MARSHALL B/SH SH (OTCMKTS:JMSB)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides business and personal banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and lending products comprising overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, residential construction loans, business lines of credit and term loans, and commercial mortgages.

