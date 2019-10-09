Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 7th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.93. 70,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

