Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 78,774 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,774 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $772,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $63.95. 22,686,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

