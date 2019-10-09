Jordan Park Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,420. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

