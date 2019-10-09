JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $121.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.09.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,213. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.