Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $879,382,000 after buying an additional 10,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,482,000 after buying an additional 8,648,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,050,000 after buying an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,531. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.