Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Tops $30,549.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Knekted token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $30,549.00 and $1,080.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.