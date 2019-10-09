Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 212,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

