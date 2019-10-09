Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.