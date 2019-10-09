Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.98. 3,669,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,748. The firm has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

