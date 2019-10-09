Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,993 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after acquiring an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after acquiring an additional 818,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 1,953,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

