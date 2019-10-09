Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,202.40. 684,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,914. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,174.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.