Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.33

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

