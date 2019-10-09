Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,909,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $35,839,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

