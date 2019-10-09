KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $9,663.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, KUN has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $9,663.00 and $1,193.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00059052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00196888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.01024348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange.

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.