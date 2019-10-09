Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,109.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $11,109.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

