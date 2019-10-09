Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.08. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,234,392 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 330.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 53.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 633,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 255,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.