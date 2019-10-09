LatiumX Price Reaches $0.0002 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 83.7% lower against the dollar. LatiumX has a total market cap of $20,897.00 and approximately $107,329.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,916,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

