Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $1.97 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $16,182,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.24. 4,673,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

