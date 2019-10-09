Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $81,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,746,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,776,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

