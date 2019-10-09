Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 3,485 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 4.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 67.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.10. 4,030,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

