Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 36,125 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,125 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises about 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.47% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,022,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 743,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $965.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

