Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,978.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

