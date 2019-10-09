LINA (LINA) Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. LINA has a market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINA has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.01024919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00091403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,186,342 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.