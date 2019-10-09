Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,638,000 after buying an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,812,000 after buying an additional 800,628 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 652,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,805,000 after buying an additional 408,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 1,165,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,609. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.