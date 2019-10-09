Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 815,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 190,366 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $16.68.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $670,305.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,700 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568 over the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,296 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 82.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 26,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 114.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

