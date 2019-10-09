Linx Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 1,756.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Linx has a market capitalization of $276,801.00 and $550.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linx has traded 1,607.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linx coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00689521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.