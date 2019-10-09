Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0315 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $112,839.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.01065462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

