LiteCoin Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,527.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,700.50 or 2.18681530 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

