Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.25 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 275,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $997.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.05.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Livent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1,314.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,020,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 20,463,527 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 448,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,001,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 2,794,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,036,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 2,581,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,036,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

