Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.61. The company had a trading volume of 708,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,674. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.46 and its 200 day moving average is $353.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

