LogisCoin (LGS) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,350.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00210936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01034368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00093607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

