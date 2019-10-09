Loom Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.40 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $25.06 million and $5.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,102,085 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bitbns, Bittrex, Allbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, GOPAX, DragonEX, Hotbit, YoBit, DEx.top, DDEX, Binance, Upbit, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tidex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

