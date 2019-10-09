Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,499 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.