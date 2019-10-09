Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,218 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH comprises approximately 1.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,510,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 257.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 50,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 341,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

