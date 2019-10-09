Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.48.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

