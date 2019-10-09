Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.33. 5,028,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.