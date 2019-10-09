Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 437.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 70,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

