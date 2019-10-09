Lucia Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up 2.6% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. North American Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 444,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 131,869 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. 112,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,775. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

