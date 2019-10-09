Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,263 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Raytheon stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.12. 2,025,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.