Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,673 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF stock remained flat at $$23.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

